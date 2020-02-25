CNN’s Jim Acosta Stands Up to Trump: ‘Our Record Delivering the Truth is a Lot Better Than Yours’ — WATCH

CNN reporter Jim Acosta stood up against accusations by Donald Trump at a news conference in New Delhi, India on Tuesday after the president said his network doesn’t tell the truth.

Said Trump, responding to a question from Acosta about foreign interference in the election: “First of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven’t been given help from any country. And if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized in a way for — didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

Replied Acosta: “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes.”

Snapped Trump: “Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything and our organization is not ashamed,” replied Acosta.