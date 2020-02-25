Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum Reunite for Global Fashion Competition ‘Making The Cut’ — TRAILER

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (Project Runway) are reunited for a new global fashion show Making The Cut, a competition with a million-dollar prize and platform to sell a fashion line on Amazon (the new show is airing on Amazon Prime).

The new show, which premieres with two episodes a week starting March 27, seems to have many of the earmarks of their previous endeavor, so when they’re done bingeing Next In Fashion over on Netflix, runway addicts have another fix to train their eyes on.

Sander Bos, Rinat Brodach, Ji Won Choi, Jasmine Chong, Jonny Cota, Martha Gottwald, Troy Hul Arnold, Joshua Hupper, Esther Perbandt, Will Riddle, Sabato Russo, and Megan Smith are the 12 designers taking part in the competition, with a judging panel that includes Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra, and Chiara Ferragni.