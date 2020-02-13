John Kelly, Donald Trump, Pete Buttigieg, Michelle Obama, Jeff Bezos, Jake Borelli, Snoop Dog, AOC, George Takei: HOT LINKS

ICYMI: John Kelly Finally Lets Loose on Trump. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide and impeachment witness President Donald Trump fired Friday, was just doing his job, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told students and guests at a Drew University event here Wednesday night. Over a 75-minute speech and Q&A session, Kelly laid out, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings about Trump’s words and actions regarding North Korea, illegal immigration, military discipline, Ukraine, and the news media.

And Trump responds:

….which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do. His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that “John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.” Wrong! February 13, 2020

VETO IN 3, 2, 1: Eight Republicans join Democrats to pass Senate measure to limit President Trump’s war powers against Iran

TWEET OF THE DAY: George Takei blasts Rush Limbaugh over anti-gay attack against Pete Buttigieg.

Rush Limbaugh asked how parents would explain to their kids @PeteButtigieg kissing his husband @Chas10Buttigieg.



Easy. They’re in love and married.



That’s a whole lot easier than explaining why a misogynistic, racist, homophobe has a damn Presidential Medal of Frredom. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 12, 2020

QUEERS AGAINST PETE: The LGBT Opposition to Buttigieg, Explained

CONDRAGULATIONS: AOC Is Joining “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a Guest Judge. AOC isn’t the first politician to be on the show as of late — Nancy Pelosi visited the queens of All Stars 3 back in 2018. But AOC has been a Drag Race fan for a while, tweeting her love in the past and even stopping by season 9 winner Sasha Velour‘s show in Washington D.C.

I’ve been a huge fan for years. If enough NYC-area supporters are down, I’ll host an Ocasio2018 watch party for AS3. 💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 19, 2018

CLASS ACT: Michelle Obama will have a second California school named after her.

HOT STUFF: “The Thing About Harry” Is the Gay Rom-Com Jake Borelli Wish He Had Growing Up

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Jimmy Fallon, Janet Jackson & The Roots Sing “Runaway” (Classroom Instruments)

CUPID FLICK PICKS: Valentine’s Day movies to stream on Netflix.

HIS BAD: Snoop Dogg Has Apologized To Gayle King For His Tirade Against Her Over Her Kobe Bryant Questions

EAT THE RICH: Jeff Bezos dropped $165 million for an LA estate, a love shack for Lauren Sanchez

WEAR PROTECTION: Gay and bisexual men ‘more likely’ to suffer skin cancer, study finds. Study authors believe the reason is vanity.

SO LONG, SALEM: Gay Couple Will and Sonny Depart “Days of Our Lives”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jakk Fynn, “Special”

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Bryce Willard Smithe