‘There Goes Your Base’: Trump Mocked for Saying He’d Vote for a Gay Presidential Candidate

Days after awarding a Medal of Freedom to homophobic bigot Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump claimed he would vote for a gay presidential candidate.

Politico reports: In a wide-ranging interview on Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera’s podcast, the president also said he thinks it’s possible that American voters could one day elect a gay candidate to the White House. “I think so. I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and I wouldn’t be among that group to be honest with you,” Trump told Rivera, pointing to Buttigieg’s top-two finishes in both of the first two Democratic presidential contests. “I think that, yes, I think that it doesn’t seem to be hurting Pete Boot-edge-edge as you say, as you would call him,” he argued, using the phonetic pronunciation that Buttigieg’s campaign has deployed. “It doesn’t seem to be hurting him very much but … there would be a group that probably wouldn’t. But you or I wouldn’t be in that group.”

Back in November, Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David called Trump “the worst president on LGBTQ issues ever.”

A few reactions from Twitter below.

