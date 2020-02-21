Maluma Says Gay Rumors are Just That: ‘I Would Have Already Talked About It’

Maluma gay rumors were put to rest this week when the Colombian recording artist, who collaborated with Madonna on her Madame X lead single “Medellin”, responded to talk about his sexual orientation in an Instagram Q&A with his 49 million followers this week.
Said Maluma: “People are stupid, aren’t they? How can they say that I am gay? If I were gay, I would have already talked about it. Whoever said I am gay, lend me your girlfriend for a moment, to see how gay I am… Ah, man, you guys make me laugh.”