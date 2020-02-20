Roger Stone, Julian Assange, Bernie Sanders, Democratic Debate, RuPaul, Gay Incels, Jason Collins, Indonesia, Library Porn: HOT LINKS

PARDON IN 3, 2, 1: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison amid Trump complaints against prosecutors. Judge Amy Berman Jackson spent much of the hearing criticizing Stone’s actions and also defended the Justice Department prosecutors at the center of last week’s drama.”At his core, Mr. Stone is an insecure person who craves and recklessly pursues attention,” she said before issuing her sentence, which also includes 2 years of probation.

Roger Stone is met with yells of "lock him up!" as he exits the courthouse following his sentencing pic.twitter.com/hc5vxb0qpj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020

IMPEACH THE MOTHERF***ER AGAIN: Donald Trump wants to pardon Julian Assange, with a little treason quid pro quo. A lawyer for Julian Assange has claimed in court that President Donald Trump offered to pardon Assange if the WikiLeaks founder agreed to help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee. Assange’s lawyers said on Wednesday that former Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher offered Assange the deal in 2017, a year after emails that damaged Hillary Clinton in the presidential race had been published. WikiLeaks posted the stolen DNC emails after they were hacked by Russian operatives.

BLOOMBERG EFFECT: NBC Democratic Debate Most Watched in History With About 20 Million Viewers

FEELING THE BERN: The Queer Case for Bernie Sanders: He Is the Best 2020 Democratic Candidate for Queer Liberation

SHOCK THERAPY?: Indonesia Bill Would Require LGBT People to ‘Report to Authorities for Rehabilitation.’ The bill defines sexual deviations as “urges to achieve sexual satisfaction through unusual and unreasonable ways, which include sadism, masochism, incest and homosexuality.”

UNWANTED EXAMS: Former University of Michigan team doctor investigated for multiple sex abuse complaints

‘GAYCELS’: Investigating the insidious rise of the gay incel. Much has been written about incels, mainly in the context of toxic masculinity, far-right radicalisation, and mental health. But very little has been written about the tiny proportion of gay men among them, and it’s worth asking: who are they?

‘THERE IS THAT FEAR’: Jason Collins, first openly gay NBA player, on why there hasn’t been a second

SNEAK PREVIEW: RuPaul will teach you how to werk your wigs in new MasterClass course.

SPECIAL EDITION: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Moving to Showtime!

SCHOOL OF HARD C*CKS: Everything I’ve Learnt From Sleeping With Married Men as a Gay Man. “I have a son your age,” one said, taking my calling him “Daddy” to a meta level.

LIBRARY LEWDNESS: A Stunt Porn Was Filmed Inside An Open Santa Monica Library

They were able to get away with oral, missionary on the floor by the children’s section & she masturbated on a table (beware of sticky surfaces folks), yet weren’t caught? The City doesn’t want you to see this bc our libraries are already deplorable despite their 5 ⭐️ claims! pic.twitter.com/HCOQUZHYQ4 — SantaMonicaProblems (@SantaMonicaProb) February 14, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Westworld Season 3

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Thiago Zanini