Creepy Canadian Pizza Guy Calls Customer a ‘Faggot’ in Viral Video, Promptly Gets Fired: WATCH

One of Canada’s largest pizza chains has terminated an employee who called a customer a “faggot” in a video that went viral on Twitter.

“Last night I was called a faggot and told to leave store because I opened the door and it was cold. This is the worker after the manager had been standing up for him. Here he is calling me a faggot and smirking,” Jeremy Mizu wrote on Twitter above the video, which has been viewed nearly 32,000 times.

Last night I was called a faggot and told to leave store because I opened the door and it was cold. This is the worker after the manager had been standing up for him. Here he is calling me a faggot and smirking. https://t.co/PJlns46rZK February 15, 2020

In the video, Mizu can be heard telling the employee, “I can film you. I’m allowed.”

“You are?” the employee responds. “Because you are a faggot?”

Within hours, Gino’s Pizza issued a statement saying the employee had been terminated.

“This was clearly a violation of our staff conduct policies and code of ethics that all our employees must adhere to,” the company wrote. “Gino’s Pizza is a supporter of the LGBTQ community and apologizes for the actions of this former employee.”