Creepy Canadian Pizza Guy Calls Customer a ‘Faggot’ in Viral Video, Promptly Gets Fired: WATCH

One of Canada’s largest pizza chains has terminated an employee who called a customer a “faggot” in a video that went viral on Twitter.
“Last night I was called a faggot and told to leave store because I opened the door and it was cold. This is the worker after the manager had been standing up for him. Here he is calling me a faggot and smirking,” Jeremy Mizu wrote on Twitter above the video, which has been viewed nearly 32,000 times.
In the video, Mizu can be heard telling the employee, “I can film you. I’m allowed.”
“You are?” the employee responds. “Because you are a faggot?”
Within hours, Gino’s Pizza issued a statement saying the employee had been terminated.
“This was clearly a violation of our staff conduct policies and code of ethics that all our employees must adhere to,” the company wrote. “Gino’s Pizza is a supporter of the LGBTQ community and apologizes for the actions of this former employee.”