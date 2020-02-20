This Gay Artist’s Powerful Video Tribute to His Straight Best Friend Will Melt Your Heart: WATCH

A gay TikTok user’s powerful tribute to his straight best friend has gone viral, garnering 1.7 million views since it was posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“Straight boys take notes,” Adrian Alvarez wrote above the tribute to his best friend Hector.

Set to the theme song from the 2009 Disney film Up, the tribute features a montage of photos and videos of the pair.

straight boys take notes pic.twitter.com/hFDOZiJroS — GAѴI 👑 (@Gaaviiii) February 16, 2020

“This is me and hector,” Alvarez writes. “Alot of ppl including our closest friends thought we were dating. But he’s straight [and I’m] gay.”

“He’s my best straight boy-friend,” Alvarez continues. “I want to show how much I appreciate him for his fluid boldness to not giving a F*CK. He wasnt scared to show that [straight] guys can be as if not even more fem. than gays. He broke every straight stereotype.

“His dating life was not the best cuz every girl thought he was gay or dating me,” he writes. “He was harassed and questioned about his sexuality all the time. But he didnt care. [He was on] a quest to make sure that gays felt safe and [in comfort] with their own skin. Hector u mean so much to me. I love you bro.”

Alvarez identifies himself on Instagram as an “artist” and “Starbucks lover” based in New York.

Reactions to the tribute below.

This really got me. I only had one best friend who is straight. We were inseparable until the rumors of me being gay started. He even changed classes cause people thought he was gay for hanging out with me. We still talk today but I mentally dedicated him Ignorance by Paramore. — Diamond Heart & The Hearbreak Prince.💜 (@normanrxckwell) February 17, 2020

I literally balled my eyes out just now over watching this, this is something I feel like every gay person needs, a friend that really doesn’t give a fuck about what others think and is always gonna be there for there friend regardless of there sexual preference and sexuality . — David Miranda (@DavidMiranda69) February 17, 2020

My Straight BEST FRIENDS!!!! ❤️ them pic.twitter.com/AxdcDOeKw2 — kelz (@4everKelz) February 17, 2020

Me and my best friend, Travis. He's straight. Like the guys in the video, we are commonly thought of as being together. Wouldn't trade him for the world! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJ7YH1PNOA — Ton Williams (@theboyfromoz) February 18, 2020

My straight best friend. He is an amazing man and an excellent father. pic.twitter.com/I7U8efsUr6 — Edinson López ✋ (@ViejoEdi) February 17, 2020

wow the amount of love in the comments is so wonderful 💛 thanks everyone for sharing your friends/relationships ☺️ it’s so nice! — GAѴI 👑 (@Gaaviiii) February 17, 2020