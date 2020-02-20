This Gay Artist’s Powerful Video Tribute to His Straight Best Friend Will Melt Your Heart: WATCH

A gay TikTok user’s powerful tribute to his straight best friend has gone viral, garnering 1.7 million views since it was posted on Twitter on Sunday.
“Straight boys take notes,” Adrian Alvarez wrote above the tribute to his best friend Hector.
Set to the theme song from the 2009 Disney film Up, the tribute features a montage of photos and videos of the pair.
“This is me and hector,” Alvarez writes. “Alot of ppl including our closest friends thought we were dating. But he’s straight [and I’m] gay.”
“He’s my best straight boy-friend,” Alvarez continues. “I want to show how much I appreciate him for his fluid boldness to not giving a F*CK. He wasnt scared to show that [straight] guys can be as if not even more fem. than gays. He broke every straight stereotype.
“His dating life was not the best cuz every girl thought he was gay or dating me,” he writes. “He was harassed and questioned about his sexuality all the time. But he didnt care. [He was on] a quest to make sure that gays felt safe and [in comfort] with their own skin. Hector u mean so much to me. I love you bro.”
Alvarez identifies himself on Instagram as an “artist” and “Starbucks lover” based in New York.
Reactions to the tribute below.
wow the amount of love in the comments is so wonderful 💛 thanks everyone for sharing your friends/relationships ☺️ it’s so nice!— GAѴI 👑 (@Gaaviiii) February 17, 2020
let’s stay positive and open minded and spread this kind of thinking! pay it forward, and better one person at a time ☺️— GAѴI 👑 (@Gaaviiii) February 17, 2020