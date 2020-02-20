GOP Candidate Kept Practicing Law Despite Suspension Over ‘Pitiful, Fat, Ugly Lesbians’ Letter

A Republican state House candidate in Kentucky continued practicing law despite having his license suspended for lying under oath about a letter in which he called a female attorney and her wife “pitiful, fat, ugly lesbians.”

Carroll Hubbard, who represented Kentucky in Congress as a Democrat from 1975 to 1993, later served two years in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges in connection to the “Rubbergate” House banking scandal.

Hubbard is now running for Kentucky state House as a Republican.

WPSD-TV reports: In April, the Kentucky Supreme Court suspended the law license of Carroll Hubbard for 60 days after he sent a letter to a McCracken County attorney, calling her and her wife “pitiful, fat, ugly lesbians.” Hubbard then lied under oath about sending the message. In addition to the suspension, the Supreme Court ordered Hubbard to write apology letters and pay $1,062.65 in court costs. Hubbard served the suspension and fulfilled those orders. In October, Hubbard was representing a client in a drug case in Calloway County. But Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust confirmed through the Kentucky Bar Association that Hubbard’s law license was still suspended.

Hubbard said he was “shocked” to learn that his license was still suspended, and claims his attorney “forgot” to tell him about the requirements for having it reinstated.

