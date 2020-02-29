Trump Tells Rally Crowd Coronavirus is Democrats’ ‘New Hoax’ — WATCH

Donald Trump held a rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Friday night and told the crowd there that the coronavirus is the Democrats’ “new hoax.”

Meanwhile, 813 new cases have been reported in South Korea, and new cases not explained by travel or contact with an infected person appeared in California, Oregon, and Washington states. Due to the outbreak, the Dow Jones average dropped 3,583 points this week, the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Said Trump in Charleston: “One of my people came up to me and said ‘Mr. President they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well.’ They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax that was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They tried it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost. It’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. This is their new hoax.”

Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg was asked to comment on Trump’s remarks on the TODAY show Saturday.

Said Buttigieg: “I’m very concerned with lives on the line and a huge impact coming to our economy. … I was particularly disturbed to hear the word ‘hoax’ used by the president recently talking about this issue.”

