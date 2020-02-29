That ‘Laura Dern’ Anthem by the L.A. Gay Men’s Chorus Now Has a Dance Remix: LISTEN

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and Alex Newell (Glee, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) arrived with a performance intended to “shine a spotlight on the gayest moments in films that you may not have realized were gay.” It turned out to be a tribute to actress Laura Dern.

And now, thanks to Quinn Coleman, Greg O’Connor, and the Perry Twins, it’s got a good beat and you can dance to it. All proceeds from the single go to Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. Check out the previews to Apple Music and Spotify below, and other services here.

