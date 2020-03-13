‘A New Low’: Trump Campaign Refers to Biden as ‘Rotting Corpse’ in Disgusting Tweet

President Donald Trump’s campaign, on its official Twitter account, referred to former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, as a “rotting corpse” and “the dead guy” on Friday:

“Joe Biden is the same rotting corpse of a candidate he was three weeks ago. It’s just that Democrats have decided that they would be better off with the dead guy than with Crazy Bernie,” Team Trump wrote.

Although Trump’s campaign was quoting directly from a Washington Times column by Charles Hurt, Twitter wasn’t having any of that possible excuse:

A new low https://t.co/9D5f3TWVew — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) March 13, 2020

yeah. Maybe in the midst off a public health crisis calling your opponent a rotting corpse and “dead” is not the greatest look. https://t.co/w5rUtP2Td7 March 13, 2020

Trump's campaign calling Biden a "rotting corpse" is funny considering that Trump is basically the same age as Biden and also probably has the Coronavirushttps://t.co/plfjzNbVfi — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 13, 2020

Jesus this is some absolutely appalling shit. Rotting corpse in the middle of pandemic that has killed thousands? Holy fuck. https://t.co/zHm0NXcGH4 — 🤙🏼 (@A1exTimmons) March 13, 2020

Calling the other party's presumptive candidate a "rotting corpse" – hateful, dehumanizing language https://t.co/XnORrVABlJ — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) March 13, 2020