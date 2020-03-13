‘A New Low’: Trump Campaign Refers to Biden as ‘Rotting Corpse’ in Disgusting Tweet

President Donald Trump’s campaign, on its official Twitter account, referred to former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, as a “rotting corpse” and “the dead guy” on Friday:
“Joe Biden is the same rotting corpse of a candidate he was three weeks ago. It’s just that Democrats have decided that they would be better off with the dead guy than with Crazy Bernie,” Team Trump wrote.
Although Trump’s campaign was quoting directly from a Washington Times column by Charles Hurt, Twitter wasn’t having any of that possible excuse: