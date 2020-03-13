Katie Porter, Tom Hanks, Ted Cruz, Joy Behar, Gloria Gaynor, Andrew Gillum, Chelsea Manning, Mandy Moore, Donald Trump: HOT LINKS

GHOULISH: Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to respond to coronavirus crisis. In previous emergencies, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the H1N1 flu outbreak, both Republican and Democratic administrations loosened Medicaid rules to empower states to meet surging needs

AMERICAN SHERO … : Katie Porter Drags CDC Chief Redfield Into Saying ‘Yes’ to Free Coronavirus Testing After Brutal Grilling

… BUT WHERE ARE THE TESTS?: Confusion over the availability and criteria for coronavirus testing is leaving sick people wondering if they’re infected

YIKES: Are hospitals ready for coronavirus patients? A Trump health official ducks questions 4 times during Fox News interview

SCHOOLS SHUT DOWN: Six states, Los Angeles’ LAUSD close K-12 schools

ELECTION DELAYED: Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so

MASTERS POSTPONED: Augusta National announces Masters will be postponed

WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Jerry Falwell Jr. Floats Conspiracy Theory That Coronavirus Is North Korean Bioweapon

On Fox & Friends, Jerry Falwell Jr claims people are "overreacting" to coronavirus, the national response is "their next attempt to get Trump," and the virus itself is a North Korean bioweapon. pic.twitter.com/2JPuNBW7C3 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 13, 2020

‘BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY’: Gun and ammo sales surge in US with coronavirus fears

DOWN UNDER THE WEATHER: Tom Hanks wants us to know that he & Rita Wilson are fine in their corona-isolation

EXTENDED STAY: Ted Cruz extends self-quarantine after second coronavirus interaction

NO JOY: Joy Behar Is Temporarily Stepping Back From ‘The View’ Over Coronavirus

SHE WILL SURVIVE: Gloria Gaynor, 70, Goes Viral For WashingHer Hands To ‘I Will Survive’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

FREE AT LAST: Federal judge orders Chelsea Manning’s release from jail

BLASPHEMY: Exclusive: ‘Dead Sea Scrolls’ at the Museum of the Bible are all forgeries

SAVAGE: Lincoln Project’s Latest Ad Takes On The Trump Kid Grifters

MIAMI, PART I: Andrew Gillum Involved in Alleged Crystal-Meth Incident in Miami Beach. “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.”

MIAMI, PART II: Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus

PANIC SHOPPING PIC OF THE DAY:

Somehow reassuring in the midst of #coronavirus shopping frenzy to know that people still have the sense *not* to buy #chocolatehummus and buffalo hummus. #traderjoes #dc pic.twitter.com/fLvuUFWz3Y — Noah (@noahgo) March 13, 2020

LATE-NIGHT PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Mandy Moore Performs ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’ When No One Is Literally Watching During Empty ‘Fallon’ Audience!

FRIDAY FUR: Ace Cee