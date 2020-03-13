Katie Porter, Tom Hanks, Ted Cruz, Joy Behar, Gloria Gaynor, Andrew Gillum, Chelsea Manning, Mandy Moore, Donald Trump: HOT LINKS

GHOULISH: Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to respond to coronavirus crisis. In previous emergencies, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the H1N1 flu outbreak, both Republican and Democratic administrations loosened Medicaid rules to empower states to meet surging needs
AMERICAN SHERO … : Katie Porter Drags CDC Chief Redfield Into Saying ‘Yes’ to Free Coronavirus Testing After Brutal Grilling
… BUT WHERE ARE THE TESTS?: Confusion over the availability and criteria for coronavirus testing is leaving sick people wondering if they’re infected
YIKES: Are hospitals ready for coronavirus patients? A Trump health official ducks questions 4 times during Fox News interview
SCHOOLS SHUT DOWN: Six states, Los Angeles’ LAUSD close K-12 schools
ELECTION DELAYED: Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so
MASTERS POSTPONED: Augusta National announces Masters will be postponed
WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Jerry Falwell Jr. Floats Conspiracy Theory That Coronavirus Is North Korean Bioweapon
‘BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY’: Gun and ammo sales surge in US with coronavirus fears
DOWN UNDER THE WEATHER: Tom Hanks wants us to know that he & Rita Wilson are fine in their corona-isolation
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
EXTENDED STAY: Ted Cruz extends self-quarantine after second coronavirus interaction
NO JOY: Joy Behar Is Temporarily Stepping Back From ‘The View’ Over Coronavirus
SHE WILL SURVIVE: Gloria Gaynor, 70, Goes Viral For WashingHer Hands To ‘I Will Survive’ During Coronavirus Outbreak
FREE AT LAST: Federal judge orders Chelsea Manning’s release from jail
BLASPHEMY: Exclusive: ‘Dead Sea Scrolls’ at the Museum of the Bible are all forgeries
SAVAGE: Lincoln Project’s Latest Ad Takes On The Trump Kid Grifters
MIAMI, PART I: Andrew Gillum Involved in Alleged Crystal-Meth Incident in Miami Beach. “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.”
MIAMI, PART II: Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
LATE-NIGHT PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Mandy Moore Performs ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’ When No One Is Literally Watching During Empty ‘Fallon’ Audience!
