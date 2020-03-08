White House Overruled CDC Warning Urging Older People Not to Fly Commercial Airlines Due to Coronavirus

The White House overruled a CDC recommendation urging older Americans not to fly commercial airlines because of the coronavirus.

The AP reports: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan this week as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan. Trump administration officials have since suggested certain people should consider not traveling, but they have stopped short of the stronger guidance sought by the CDC.”

Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller denied the AP’s report on Twitter, calling it “complete fiction.”