Elizabeth Warren Lights Up SNL’s Coronavirus Cold Open with Surprise Appearance: WATCH

Saturday Night Live kicked things off last night with a return to FOX News and Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon), opening with The Ingraham Angle‘s round-up of the news and a report on the coronavirus.

McKinnon’s Ingraham rattled off a list of the lates on “walking silver alert” Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and his running mate “the ghost of Fidel Castro”, and an announcement that Elizabeth Warren would be joining the program via satellite “to scold us for owning cars.”

McKinnon’s Ingraham the tried to downplay the coronavirus by calling it a leftist smear campaign. She offered a list of much bigger things to worry about including women who keep their maiden names, Montessori schools, Mexican teenagers rehearsing a dance for a quinceanera in a public park, fat Barbies, ‘What’s the maid saying?’, Black marching bands, and Harry Styles.

McKinnon’s Ingraham was then joined by Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro, brothers Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), and Darrell Hammond as Chris Matthews. Hammond would have been the biggest guest star for the segment had it not been for Elizabeth Warren joining the show as herself.

“I’m doing just fine,” said Warren. “My friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘Were you electable?'”

McKinnon’s Ingraham then played the viral clip of Warren’s dog Bailey stealing a burrito at one of her campaign offices and said it was a clip of the candidate herself dealing with Mike Bloomberg.

“Just to be clear were you the dog or the burrito?” asked McKinnon’s Ingraham.

“I was the dog,” said Warren, later adding, “Not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirlie on live TV.”

Asked who she would endorse in the primary, Warren sarcastically quipped, “Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.”

McKinnon then did a quick change into her Warren attire: “I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all you’ve done in your lifetime.”

Replied Warren: “I’m not dead. I’m just in the Senate.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/XezLiezWN0E?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Bonus track: