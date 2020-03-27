Asked if Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Get One, Trump Tells Reporter, ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’: WATCH

President Donald Trump had a bizarre response Friday when asked whether everyone who needs a ventilator will be able to get one during the coronavirus crisis.

During a briefing at the White House, ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Trump, “Are you able to guarantee, to assure these states, these hospitals, that everybody who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator?”

“Here’s what I’ll tell you: I think we’re in really good shape,” Trump responded. “This is a pandemic the likes of which nobody’s seen before. It think we’re in great shape. .. Ventilators are a big deal. We’ve distributed vast numbers of ventilators, and we’re prepared to do vast numbers. I think we’re in great shape. I hope that’s the case. I hope we’re going to have leftovers so we can help other people, other countries.”

Karl then repeated his question: “Will everyone who needs one be able to get a ventilator?”

“Look, don’t be a cutie pie, OK?” Trump responded. “Nobody’s every done what we’ve done. Nobody’s done anything like we’ve been able to do. And everything I took over was a mess. It was a broken country in so many ways, in so many ways other than this. We had a bad testing system, we had a bad stockpile system, we had nothing in the stockpile system. So I wouldn’t tell me what you’re — you know, like, being a wise guy.”

