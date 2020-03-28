40-Year-Old Winter Party Attendee is First COVID-19 Fatality in Miami-Dade County

Israel Carrera, a 40-year-old gay Miami man who attended the Winter Party festival in early March, is the first coronavirus-related fatality recorded in Miami-Dade County. There have so far been two deaths in Miami-Dade. The second was a 79-year-old man.

“Everybody loves him. His personality just shined”, says boyfriend of Israel Carreras.

Israel, who was 40 years old, is the first person in Miami-Dade to die due to complications from COVID-19.

I’ll share his story tonight at 4, 6, and 7 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/IgLieqmW4b — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) March 27, 2020

Carrera “was a radiologist who was born in Cuba and practiced in Paraguay before he moved to Miami in 2016,” the Miami Herald reports.

7 News Miami reports: “Franco Conquista, the victim’s partner, said at first, he isolated at home but got progressively more sick. Eventually, he was taken to the hospital, where he would later succumb to the virus. According to family members, Carreras lived in Miami and was well-known in the area. The 40-year-old Cuban native had lived in South Florida for several years.”

Said Conquista: “He started to feel sick after the event. We went together. I went to his place, taking care of him for two days, and I also had it. He couldn’t breathe, so he wanted to go to the hospital, and then, he was at the hospital for four or five days. Then, they put him to sleep because he was really agitated, and then, he never woke up again.”

“Conquista said Carrera was healthy and no underlying health issues, except for maybe high blood pressure,” NBC Miami adds.

Added Conquista: “Just stay home. Don’t just think of yourself. Don’t just think because you’re not affected directly this is not happening. It is happening. People are suffering, people are dying.”