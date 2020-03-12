Coronavirus Cancels GLAAD Media Awards in New York, Postpones Massive LGBT Festival in Fort Lauderdale

Two more major LGBT events were canceled/postponed Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

GLAAD spokesman Rich Ferraro announced that the organization is calling off the group’s 31st Annual Media Awards in New York, set for March 19, in response to guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Given our long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the #GLAADawards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City. https://t.co/ejJssOK7az March 11, 2020

Deadline reports: During the gala, they were planning on unveiling their get-out-the-vote campaign because “everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and are hopeful that the program and GLAAD’s ongoing work to fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded.” That said, GLAAD’s advocacy work will experience a loss of funding and the organization is encourating members of the LGTBQ community and allies to becoming a GLAAD member. Lilly Singh was set to host the event which included honorees Judith Light and Ryan Murphy. GLAAD said they will recognize their trailblazing efforts at another time. The statement continued: “We will be in touch with nominees shortly with plans for how award categories scheduled for the New York show will be announced, acknowledging that a GLAAD Media Award nomination or win can raise the bar for LGBTQ representation and serve as a catalyst for media executives to greenlight additional LGBTQ projects.”

As of Wednesday, the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, set for April 16, had not been canceled.

Meanwhile, organizers of the inaugural Pride of the Americas Festival in Fort Lauderdale, set for April 21-26, announced that the event has been postponed until the fall.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports: The weeklong schedule of concerts, parties, street festivals, conferences, symposiums as well as a parade, fashion show, awards banquet and 5K run was to take place at various venues throughout Broward County. … The Pride of the Americas hinged on 350,000 lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, other sexual-orientation minorities and their allies traveling from 35 countries and two continents to Fort Lauderdale, which is considered a tourist destination for its diversity and inclusion. While event producers had yet to announce any of the headliner acts expected to perform, the organizations had started amassing a small army of volunteers to do everything from greet visitors at South Florida airports to acting as translators.

The Sun-Sentinel also noted that both Palm Beach Pride (March 28-29) and Miami Beach Pride (March 28-April 5) are scheduled to go forward.