Did BYU Trick Gay Students Into Coming Out So It Could Discipline Them? (VIDEO)

Last month, we told you how Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University had removed a ban on “homosexual behavior” from its honor code.

LGBT students, who have long suffered in the shadows at the Provo school, celebrated the decision by coming out, sharing same-sex kisses on campus, and gathering for a large Rainbow Day Celebration.

Today this letter from Elder Paul V. Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Educational System, regarding the updated Honor Code was sent to students and employees at all CES schools. pic.twitter.com/sADljd8lQT March 4, 2020

Then, on Wednesday, BYU’s administration formally backtracked, saying “same-sex romantic behavior” — which presumably includes things like kissing and holding hands — still violates the school’s honor code.

Heartbroken and betrayed, LGBT students staged a powerful protest, and some even suggested they were tricked into coming out as part of a sting, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

BYU students chanting “Let all students date!” We love to see it 🏳️‍🌈 Happy to see so many allies supporting our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters pic.twitter.com/cQUqHzNuIE — Amy Franco (@_amycita) March 4, 2020

Lilly Bitter, a junior who celebrated the removal of “homosexual behavior” from the honor code with a public kiss, now fears expulsion.

“There’s pictures of me on the news, kissing a girl in front of the Brigham Young statue,” she said. “People who didn’t know before know now because I thought it didn’t matter. It’s so much more scrutiny, and I feel like I’m not safe here anymore. I have kind of blown my cover as an LGBT student.”

The Tribune reported that it’s still unclear whether those who’ve been open about their sexual orientation in the last few weeks will be questioned or disciplined.

Tiauna Lomax, a BYU student who came out as bisexual in response to last month’s change, said she was feeling “traumatic whiplash” and is considering transferring.

“I thought BYU cared about me,” Lomax said.

Wednesday’s announcement came in the form of a letter from the commissioner of the Mormon church’s education system, Paul V. Johnson, as well as a Q&A posted by the director of BYU’s honor code office, the Associated Press reports.

“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the honor code,” Johnson wrote.

More scenes from Wednesday’s protest below.

Jesus Loves everyone even if BYU doesn’t pic.twitter.com/0Kja5njwHU — aliens can be happy too (@megsanalien) March 4, 2020

Pictures are worth 1000 words. To me, this one is worth 1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/IUxF5gFx5c — jacob is disappointed in BYU (@PayneJacob_) March 5, 2020

BYU once again slapped gay students across the face today. They went back on their word, on personal promises they gave, when they told us gay students would be treated equally to straight students.



Of course I’m mad, but more than anything I’m heartbroken. I just want love. pic.twitter.com/7zw33M5VF2 — Zachary Ibarra (@zachary_ibarra) March 4, 2020

Look at these good, brave kids protesting. BYU doesn't know it yet, but love has already won. The genie can't be put back in the bottle. pic.twitter.com/QKzeeqFJ7v — Kristine Haglund (@KHaglund1) March 4, 2020