Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Larry Edgeworth, Sam Smith, Kylie Jenner, Hotel Gaythering, Madonna, Sebastian Vega, Drag Queen Storytime: HOT LINKS

UNHINGED: ‘You’re A Terrible Reporter!’ Trump Rages At NBC’s Peter Alexander In Bonkers Press Conference

#FREEFAUCI: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands

Dr. Fauci is all of us trying to keep our sanity together after Trump’s “deep state department” comment pic.twitter.com/FyLqwGOlxu — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) March 20, 2020

A LITTLE RELIEF: US tax filing deadline moved to July 15, Mnuchin says

A LITTLE MORE RELIEF: Trump waives student loan payments for 60 days, K-12 standardized tests

RIP: NBC Reports One of Its News Staffers Has Died From Coronavirus

MSNBC's @SRuhle informs viewers that NBC News audio technician Larry Edgeworth has died of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ze1m24R3Pp — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) March 20, 2020

SICK IN THE HEAD: GOP County Commission Chair Downplayed Pandemic in Kansas: Not That Many Chinese People Here

STAYING SOCIAL: Quarantined With Drag Queens, Miami Beach’s Gayest Hotel Goes Digital

WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Pastor: Coronavirus is God’s Punishment for Legalized Abortion and Gay Marriage

Perry Stone says the coronavirus outbreak is a "reckoning" on America for abortion and gay marriage. pic.twitter.com/a9yyawwCzn — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 18, 2020

‘STAY WITH ME,’ SAM: Sam Smith Shares Photos of All the Stages of Their ‘Quarantine Meltdown’

‘LIVING IN SPECIAL TIMES’: Madonna Sings ‘Vogue’ in Her Bathroom While Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

ANSWERING THE CALL: Kylie Jenner has been self-quarantined for 9 days: ‘The coronavirus is a real thing’

NEITHER NATURE NOR NURTURE: Boys with older brothers more likely to be gay, study says

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

‘A WEIGHT OFF MY SHOULDERS’: Argentina’s first openly gay basketball star on coming out

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Drag Queen Storytime with Nina West

FRIDAY FUR: Ronaldy Dias