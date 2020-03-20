Towleroad Gay News

Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Larry Edgeworth, Sam Smith, Kylie Jenner, Hotel Gaythering, Madonna, Sebastian Vega, Drag Queen Storytime: HOT LINKS

UNHINGED: ‘You’re A Terrible Reporter!’ Trump Rages At NBC’s Peter Alexander In Bonkers Press Conference

#FREEFAUCI: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands

A LITTLE RELIEF: US tax filing deadline moved to July 15, Mnuchin says

A LITTLE MORE RELIEF: Trump waives student loan payments for 60 days, K-12 standardized tests

RIP: NBC Reports One of Its News Staffers Has Died From Coronavirus

SICK IN THE HEAD: GOP County Commission Chair Downplayed Pandemic in Kansas: Not That Many Chinese People Here

STAYING SOCIAL: Quarantined With Drag Queens, Miami Beach’s Gayest Hotel Goes Digital

WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Pastor: Coronavirus is God’s Punishment for Legalized Abortion and Gay Marriage

‘STAY WITH ME,’ SAM: Sam Smith Shares Photos of All the Stages of Their ‘Quarantine Meltdown’

Stages of a quarantine meltdown

‘LIVING IN SPECIAL TIMES’: Madonna Sings ‘Vogue’ in Her Bathroom While Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

ANSWERING THE CALL: Kylie Jenner has been self-quarantined for 9 days: ‘The coronavirus is a real thing’

Stay safe everyone!

NEITHER NATURE NOR NURTURE: Boys with older brothers more likely to be gay, study says

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

‘A WEIGHT OFF MY SHOULDERS’: Argentina’s first openly gay basketball star on coming out

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Drag Queen Storytime with Nina West

FRIDAY FUR: Ronaldy Dias

