Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Larry Edgeworth, Sam Smith, Kylie Jenner, Hotel Gaythering, Madonna, Sebastian Vega, Drag Queen Storytime: HOT LINKS

UNHINGED: ‘You’re A Terrible Reporter!’ Trump Rages At NBC’s Peter Alexander In Bonkers Press Conference
#FREEFAUCI: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands
A LITTLE RELIEF: US tax filing deadline moved to July 15, Mnuchin says
A LITTLE MORE RELIEF: Trump waives student loan payments for 60 days, K-12 standardized tests
RIP: NBC Reports One of Its News Staffers Has Died From Coronavirus
SICK IN THE HEAD: GOP County Commission Chair Downplayed Pandemic in Kansas: Not That Many Chinese People Here
STAYING SOCIAL: Quarantined With Drag Queens, Miami Beach’s Gayest Hotel Goes Digital
WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Pastor: Coronavirus is God’s Punishment for Legalized Abortion and Gay Marriage
‘STAY WITH ME,’ SAM: Sam Smith Shares Photos of All the Stages of Their ‘Quarantine Meltdown’
‘LIVING IN SPECIAL TIMES’: Madonna Sings ‘Vogue’ in Her Bathroom While Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
ANSWERING THE CALL: Kylie Jenner has been self-quarantined for 9 days: ‘The coronavirus is a real thing’
NEITHER NATURE NOR NURTURE: Boys with older brothers more likely to be gay, study says
‘A WEIGHT OFF MY SHOULDERS’: Argentina’s first openly gay basketball star on coming out
THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Drag Queen Storytime with Nina West
Story Time with Nina! Episode One – Red is Blue! Nina reads one of her favorite books, RED: A Crayon Story by Michael Hall, leads kids of all ages in a special craft time, and introduces the world to the Story Time theme song! Watch now! #storytimewithnina #ninawest #shookbybooks #ninabookclub #ninakidsclub #redacrayonstory
