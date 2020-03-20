Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders New Yorkers to Stay Home: ‘This is the Most Drastic Action We Can Take’ (WATCH)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to keep 100 percent of their workforces home.

The New York Times reports: On Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told New York’s 19 million residents to stay indoors as much as possible and ordered nonessential businesses to keep all of their workers home. The measures, the state’s most drastic yet, come as New York grapples with a breakneck increase in cases, by far the most in the nation.

More from CNBC: “This is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said Friday. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been pushing Cuomo to issue a shelter-in-place order for New York City, where cases skyrocketed by more than 1,000 over a matter of hours on Thursday and the state has the worst outbreak in the U.S. with more than 5,700 confirmed cases — more than half of which are concentrated in New York City. “We’re seeing an explosion of cases here in New York City,” de Blasio said at a press conference announcing 3,615 confirmed coronavirus cases in the five boroughs, including an inmate at Rikers Island. The number of cases is surging as the state ramps up its testing capability and detects previously unknown infections. “This number is, nonetheless, very, very painful.”