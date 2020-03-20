‘Pro-Life’ Group Still Staging Protests Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘We Are Not Going Away Unless We’re Banned’

The anti-choice group 40 Days for Life is continuing protests outside reproductive health clinics across the U.S. despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The word "quarantine" means "forty days" in Latin. Let's use this time to pray to end abortion. If you are able, go to your nearest vigil and help save lives! https://t.co/K8TUGJEn8m pic.twitter.com/lWN5pQ6Jc3 — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) March 19, 2020

Vice reports: Those belonging to one group in particular, 40 Days for Life, are committed to disrupting people who wish to enter reproductive health clinics through April 5, despite the possibility of contracting the potentially deadly virus or passing it along to someone else. The organization operates in hundreds of cities across the U.S. where it rallies people to show up in protest outside of clinics and dissuade pregnant people from continuing with their abortions. “The abortion industry is still doing abortions…we are not going away unless we’re banned,” said CEO & President of 40 Days for Life Shawn Carney in a video titled “Coronavirus and Abortion” posted to the organization’s website on March 18.