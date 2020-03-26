Stimulus Bill, Jobless Numbers, Donald Trump, Steve Mnuchin, Roy Moore, Joe Biden, Elton John, Mark Blum, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS

FINALLY: Senate passes massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill. The Senate approved the 880-page bill in a unanimous 96-0 vote. The measure would provide billions of dollars in credit for struggling industries, a significant boost to unemployment insurance and direct cash payments to Americans.
TONE DEAF TROLL: Trump Ripped Over ‘Congratulations AMERICA!’ Tweet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘People Are Dying’
ONLY THE BEGINNING: Jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million as coronavirus slams labor market. “This represents the single worst one-day piece of labor market news in America’s history,” Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, said in an email.
IN DENIAL: Mnuchin Says Surge in U.S. Unemployment Claims ‘Not Relevant’
‘PROCLIVITY TOWARD LESBIANISM AND HOMOSEXUALITY’: Trump cabinet Bible teacher blames coronavirus pandemic on God’s wrath — somehow it involves China, gay people, and environmentalists
PEDOPHILE SAYS WHAT?: Roy Moore Says Closing Churches Is ‘Tyranny,’ Tells Pastors They Have Duty to Assemble
SNOWFLAKE: Trump Campaign Threatens to Sue TV Stations Over ‘Deceptive’ Ad Claiming POTUS Called Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’
RIP: Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
PANIC AT THE COSTCO: A grocery store threw out $35,000 in food that a woman intentionally coughed on, sparking coronavirus fears, police said. Officials don’t believe she’s infected with coronavirus but “will make every effort to see that she is tested,” Fasula wrote.
SAFETY FIRST: Pornhub gives NYC coronavirus workers 50K masks — and free porn
HE’S NOT WRONG: Bernie Sanders wants to debate on April 28; Joe Biden says ‘we’ve had enough debates’
STAR-STUDDED SPECIAL: Elton John to host coronavirus benefit concert with Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish
WE’RE GONNA NEED A LOT MORE OF THIS … : Taylor Swift Gives Back to a Few Lucky Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis
… AND THIS: Bill and Hillary Clinton sent over 400 pizzas to New York hospital workers on front lines against coronavirus
HMMM: Cardi B Is Coming For Celebrities With Coronavirus, And Idris Elba Is Defending Them
GUUUURL: Influencer Larz Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Participating in Toilet Licking Challenge
UPLIFTING VIDEO OF THE DAY: “What the World Needs Now,” Berklee students virtual orchestra
NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Dua Lipa, “Break My Heart”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Survive the Night
THIRSTY THROWBACK: Nacho Hamada (Barcelona, Spain)