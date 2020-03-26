Viral Video Shows TV Reporter’s Terrifying Encounter with Bison at Yellowstone: WATCH

Deion Broxton, a 27-year-old reporter for KTVM-TV in Montana, was assigned this week to file a report on the closure of Yellowstone National Park due to the coronavirus crisis.

Broxton was attempting to film a teaser for the report near a park entrance when a bison got a little too close for comfort.

“Oh, my god. Oh, my god,” Broxton says in a video of the would-be teaser he posted on Twitter, where it’s been viewed nearly 8 million times. “Oh, no, I ain’t messing with you. Oh, no. Oh, no.”

The Baltimore Sun reports: There was a group of seven bison grazing in the area, Broxton said, when all of a sudden one looked up at him and wouldn’t stop staring. Then, the bison stared him down and started to trot toward him. Broxton was hoping the animal might stop and go back to eating grass, but he didn’t want to risk anything. So, he threw the tripod and camera into his car as quickly as he could. “I don’t know if he was actually going to come at me, but I knew I didn’t want to stick around to find out,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to be on CNN for being killed by a bison.” Eventually, Broxton said, he was able to safely record himself by backing his car in the opposite direction of the trotting bison.