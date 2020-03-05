Trump’s Deadly Coronavirus Lies, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Twitter ‘Fleets,’ Gay Cuckolds, Tito’s Vodka, Katy Perry: HOT LINKS

DANGEROUS LIES: Trump Unleashes More Coronavirus Misinformation on National Television

In this clip, Trump:

1. Denies WHO's coronavirus death rate based on “hunch"

2. Calls coronavirus "corona flu"

3. Suggests it's fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work

4. Compares coronavirus to "the regular flu," indicating he doesn't get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

THANKS, OBAMA: Donald Trump is pretty sure the coronavirus chaos is all Barack Obama’s fault

Protect yourself and your community from coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when sick and listen to the @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health care workers. Let’s stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 4, 2020

TRACKING THE SPREAD: Coronavirus outbreak expands to 18 states

This map shows the U.S. states which experienced coronavirus cases during the outbreak of the disease in 2020.

Source: https://t.co/HuF8cBKfCD pic.twitter.com/D6FJInipCc — I Fucking Love Maps (@IFckingLoveMaps) March 5, 2020

ANOTHER NIGHTMARE AT SEA: Cruise Ship Held Off SF for Coronavirus Testing

ECONOMIC FALLOUT: Dow tumbles 1,000 points again, because stocks can’t figure out coronavirus

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?: Senate passes $8.3 billion package to fight the coronavirus

‘COVID CASUAL’: Coronavirus Is Turning Seattle into a Ghost Town

PARTY FOUL: Tito’s Vodka is warning consumers that it can’t be used as a hand sanitizer.

HIS BAD: Schumer apologizes for his pointed remarks about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. “I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language.”

EMOTIONAL EXIT: Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out After Dropping Out of the Presidential Race

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/zGyZUUTy7uk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

BLUE BELL BANDIT: Texas man gets jail time for licking and replacing ice cream

OF COURSE: Team Trump to rally at ‘Gay is Not Okay’ church on Friday. Solid Rock Church has made no bones about its resistance to even basicacceptance of LGBTQ people, and has even managed to carve out a national profile due to this stance. But for Team Trump, this is just another opportunity to court ant-LGBTQ people through yet another deeply homophobic and transphobic partnership.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/TNDwtqABmXA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

ABOVE THE LAW: Virginia organization that helps men address ‘same-sex attractions’ says state’s ban on LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’ doesn’t apply to them

DOUCHEY: Twitter Tests 24-Hour Disappearing Tweets Called Fleets and Gets Roasted for the Name

CUCK OFF: Gay Men Are Getting Into Cucking. For many gay cucks, the fetish falls within a larger dom/sub dynamic with their partner – it’s about making the top feel doubly alpha and dominant.

When I look him in the eye and know he’s a liar and a cheater, always was, always will be…I get SO hard! #gaycuck #gaycuckold #gaycheating #gaycheater pic.twitter.com/g118e5RtkS — 🦜 (@cuckoff88) February 26, 2020

DAREDEVIL OF THE DAY: Nik Wallenda.

I can’t believe what @NikWallenda is doing! He’s walking across a volcano in the longest and highest high wire walk to date. pic.twitter.com/NApOQAqpey — Kelly Swoope WMAR (@KellySwoopeWMAR) March 5, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Toy Boy Star Jesus Mosquera is About To Be Your Next Netflix Crush

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/S33Y-Fm0iVc?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Katy Perry Announced She’s Pregnant In Her Video For “Never Worn White”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/UyKgYMQ-AlQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Alphíe