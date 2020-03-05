Trump’s Deadly Coronavirus Lies, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Twitter ‘Fleets,’ Gay Cuckolds, Tito’s Vodka, Katy Perry: HOT LINKS

DANGEROUS LIES: Trump Unleashes More Coronavirus Misinformation on National Television
THANKS, OBAMA: Donald Trump is pretty sure the coronavirus chaos is all Barack Obama’s fault
TRACKING THE SPREAD: Coronavirus outbreak expands to 18 states
ANOTHER NIGHTMARE AT SEA: Cruise Ship Held Off SF for Coronavirus Testing
ECONOMIC FALLOUT: Dow tumbles 1,000 points again, because stocks can’t figure out coronavirus
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?: Senate passes $8.3 billion package to fight the coronavirus
‘COVID CASUAL’: Coronavirus Is Turning Seattle into a Ghost Town
PARTY FOUL: Tito’s Vodka is warning consumers that it can’t be used as a hand sanitizer.
HIS BAD: Schumer apologizes for his pointed remarks about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. “I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language.”
EMOTIONAL EXIT: Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out After Dropping Out of the Presidential Race
BLUE BELL BANDIT: Texas man gets jail time for licking and replacing ice cream
OF COURSE: Team Trump to rally at ‘Gay is Not Okay’ church on Friday. Solid Rock Church has made no bones about its resistance to even basicacceptance of LGBTQ people, and has even managed to carve out a national profile due to this stance. But for Team Trump, this is just another opportunity to court ant-LGBTQ people through yet another deeply homophobic and transphobic partnership.
ABOVE THE LAW: Virginia organization that helps men address ‘same-sex attractions’ says state’s ban on LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’ doesn’t apply to them
DOUCHEY: Twitter Tests 24-Hour Disappearing Tweets Called Fleets and Gets Roasted for the Name
CUCK OFF: Gay Men Are Getting Into Cucking. For many gay cucks, the fetish falls within a larger dom/sub dynamic with their partner – it’s about making the top feel doubly alpha and dominant.
