Grindr Cannibalism Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial: VIDEO

Mark Latunski

Mark Latunski, the Michigan man accused of murdering and cannibalizing a 25-year-old gay hairstylist he met on Grindr, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Latunski, 50, is charged with open murder and mutilation of a body in the Christmas Eve death of Kevin Bacon. Bacon’s naked body was found hanging by his ankles from the rafters in Latunski’s home. Latunski told police he slit Bacon’s throat with a knife, then cut off his testicles and ate them.

Kevin Bacon

The Detroit Free Press reports: Latunski’s attorney, Doug Corwin, public defender for Shiawassee County, had requested a compentancy exam, which was ordered Jan. 8. Corwin told the Free Press that a physician found Latunski incompetent to stand trial. On [Feb. 27], District Court Judge Ward Clarkson agreed to accept the recommendation and referred Latunski to the State of Michigan’s Forensic Center in Saline for treatment. … If Latunski is deemed competent in the next 15 months, then he will proceed to trial. However, if Latunski is not restored to competency after 15 months, then he will be turned over to face civil commitment proceedings and continue to receive treatment. … [I]f Latunski is ever deemed competent again, the charges could be brought back because there is no statute of limitations on murder, Corwin said.

The victim’s father, Karl Bacon, told WNEM-TV following the judge’s ruling that he is skeptical about Latunski’s insanity plea.

“I have my doubts,” Bacon said. “He’s played this card in the past. … Either way, I’ll be here waiting for him.”

Bacon added that while he’s disappointed he won’t get closure right away, he’s glad his son’s alleged killer is off the streets.

“He’s going to stay behind bars no matter what,” Bacon said.

Watch WNEM’s report below.