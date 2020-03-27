‘Two Weeks Too Late’: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act, Orders GM to Make Ventilators

President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to “accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators.”
The Washington Post reports: The announcement was made hours after President Trump complained in tweets that General Motors and Ford were not doing enough to help produce the medical equipment during the pandemic. “Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in a statement. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”