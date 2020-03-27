AOC, Donald Trump, Lance Bass, Joe Exotic, Digital Drag Fest, Bob Dylan, Joe Biden, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Madonna: HOT LINKS

NO ROLL CALL: The House Has Passed A $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill. The House passed the bill by a voice vote, which was their original plan that would have allowed members to stay home. However, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who opposed the bill, attempted to force a full recorded vote. “I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber, and I request a recorded vote,” Massie said on the House floor.
YOU GO, GIRL: Ocasio-Cortez blasts coronavirus stimulus package as ‘shameful’ on House floor
OFF HIS MEDS AGAIN: After Snubbing Cuomo, Trump Demands General Motors ‘START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!’
‘ONE FOR EACH BOROUGH’: Cuomo calls on Trump to build field hospitals throughout the city
GHOULS: Republicans Go for Obamacare’s Jugular Amid Spiraling Coronavirus Pandemic
OOPS: Christian pastor who thought COVID-19 is just ‘mass hysteria’ among the first from Virginia to die from virus
OVERDUE: Democrats urge FDA to allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood amid coronavirus pandemic
KEEP IT IN YOUR PANTS: How Is The Coronavirus Lockdown Impacting Gay Hookup Culture?
OUT OF SYNC: Lance Bass Recalls Fellow NSYNC Member Chris Kirkpatrick Confronting Him Over His Sexuality
MARK BLUM: Madonna pays tribute to co-star after coronavirus death
View this post on Instagram
I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules! #covid_19 #markblum #desperatelyseekingsusan
SHE LOVES NY: Rihanna donates safety gear to New York City hospitals
I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020
We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.
5/5
STARTING TONIGHT: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT: Tiger King Joe Exotic Is Suing The Government For $94 Million From Prison
HMMM: Demi Lovato is isolating with her new boyfriend, how long have they been together?
‘A MOMENT TO JUST DANCE’: Dua Lipa Says She Was Conflicted Releasing New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ During Pandemic
ON THE RAGS: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Joe Biden
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: “Murder Most Foul,” Bob Dylan
FIT FRIDAY: Pita Taufatofua