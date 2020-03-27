Towleroad Gay News

AOC, Donald Trump, Lance Bass, Joe Exotic, Digital Drag Fest, Bob Dylan, Joe Biden, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Madonna: HOT LINKS

NO ROLL CALL: The House Has Passed A $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill. The House passed the bill by a voice vote, which was their original plan that would have allowed members to stay home. However, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who opposed the bill, attempted to force a full recorded vote. “I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber, and I request a recorded vote,” Massie said on the House floor.

YOU GO, GIRL: Ocasio-Cortez blasts coronavirus stimulus package as ‘shameful’ on House floor

OFF HIS MEDS AGAIN: After Snubbing Cuomo, Trump Demands General Motors ‘START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!’

‘ONE FOR EACH BOROUGH’: Cuomo calls on Trump to build field hospitals throughout the city

GHOULS: Republicans Go for Obamacare’s Jugular Amid Spiraling Coronavirus Pandemic

OOPS: Christian pastor who thought COVID-19 is just ‘mass hysteria’ among the first from Virginia to die from virus

OVERDUE: Democrats urge FDA to allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood amid coronavirus pandemic

KEEP IT IN YOUR PANTS: How Is The Coronavirus Lockdown Impacting Gay Hookup Culture?

OUT OF SYNC: Lance Bass Recalls Fellow NSYNC Member Chris Kirkpatrick Confronting Him Over His Sexuality

MARK BLUM: Madonna pays tribute to co-star after coronavirus death

SHE LOVES NY: Rihanna donates safety gear to New York City hospitals

STARTING TONIGHT: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

GOOD LUCK WITH THAT: Tiger King Joe Exotic Is Suing The Government For $94 Million From Prison

HMMM: Demi Lovato is isolating with her new boyfriend, how long have they been together?

‘A MOMENT TO JUST DANCE’: Dua Lipa Says She Was Conflicted Releasing New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ During Pandemic

ON THE RAGS: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Joe Biden

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: “Murder Most Foul,” Bob Dylan  

FIT FRIDAY: Pita Taufatofua

