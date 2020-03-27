AOC, Donald Trump, Lance Bass, Joe Exotic, Digital Drag Fest, Bob Dylan, Joe Biden, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Madonna: HOT LINKS

NO ROLL CALL: The House Has Passed A $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill. The House passed the bill by a voice vote, which was their original plan that would have allowed members to stay home. However, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who opposed the bill, attempted to force a full recorded vote. “I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber, and I request a recorded vote,” Massie said on the House floor.

A surreal scene today.



Legislating during #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/5OuBf7Rl4P — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) March 27, 2020

YOU GO, GIRL: Ocasio-Cortez blasts coronavirus stimulus package as ‘shameful’ on House floor

OFF HIS MEDS AGAIN: After Snubbing Cuomo, Trump Demands General Motors ‘START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!’

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford March 27, 2020

‘ONE FOR EACH BOROUGH’: Cuomo calls on Trump to build field hospitals throughout the city

GHOULS: Republicans Go for Obamacare’s Jugular Amid Spiraling Coronavirus Pandemic

OOPS: Christian pastor who thought COVID-19 is just ‘mass hysteria’ among the first from Virginia to die from virus

OVERDUE: Democrats urge FDA to allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood amid coronavirus pandemic

KEEP IT IN YOUR PANTS: How Is The Coronavirus Lockdown Impacting Gay Hookup Culture?

OUT OF SYNC: Lance Bass Recalls Fellow NSYNC Member Chris Kirkpatrick Confronting Him Over His Sexuality

MARK BLUM: Madonna pays tribute to co-star after coronavirus death

SHE LOVES NY: Rihanna donates safety gear to New York City hospitals

I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State.



We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.



5/5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

STARTING TONIGHT: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

GOOD LUCK WITH THAT: Tiger King Joe Exotic Is Suing The Government For $94 Million From Prison

HMMM: Demi Lovato is isolating with her new boyfriend, how long have they been together?

‘A MOMENT TO JUST DANCE’: Dua Lipa Says She Was Conflicted Releasing New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ During Pandemic

Thank you to all friends old and new, to love, happiness and keeping an open heart. WELCOME TO #FutureNostalgia 🔐🌕💛 out now on all streaming services!!!!!!https://t.co/4n2EIZS1w2 pic.twitter.com/hU03F7owZR — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 27, 2020

ON THE RAGS: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Joe Biden

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: “Murder Most Foul,” Bob Dylan

FIT FRIDAY: Pita Taufatofua