Trump Denies Report He Shouted at Campaign Manager Over Poll Numbers, ‘I’m Not F—ing Losing to Biden!’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to deny a report that he shouted at his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and even threatened to sue him, over recent polls showing the incumbent trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

“Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense,” Trump wrote. “Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS!”

Business Insider reports: Trump’s outburst came on Friday evening, one day after he suggested Americans may receive injections of household disinfectants to treat the novel coronavirus. According to CNN and the Associated Press. Trump fumed at Parscale over the phone during a huddle with advisers Friday, berating Parscale for his damaging poll numbers. “I’m not f—ing losing to Joe Biden,” Trump said, cursing at Parscale throughout the call, according to five sources who talked to the Associated Press. The Washington Post reported something similar, citing people familiar with the conversations. After the call, Parscale described it to others as a Trump venting session, these people said. It’s unclear how serious the president, who has a history of filing flimsy lawsuits, was being. And sources told CNN that Trump and Parscale cleared things up later that day.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said in an Oval Office interview that he does not believe the polls.

“I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent,” Trump told Reuters. “And I don’t mean incompetent because of a condition that he’s got now. I mean he’s incompetent for 30 years. Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster.”

