Videos Capture Large Tornadoes Ripping Through Arkansas as Severe Weather Moves East: WATCH

Tornadoes caused extensive damage in Arkansas and Indiana on Wednesday night, injuring several people and leaving hundreds of thousands without without power as they shelter at home due to coronavirus restrictions.

The cold front that triggered the storms continues to push east, bringing the threat of severe weather to New York City and Washington, D.C., on Thursday, as well possible tornadoes this weekend in the Deep South.

Newsweek reports: Parts of Indiana and Arkansas have been devastated overnight by tornadoes and severe storms, with pictures showing destroyed buildings. More than 100,000 households were left without power. The damage was severe in several parts of Indiana, where trees and utility poles were downed during the storms. By late Wednesday night, more than 100,000 customers of Duke Energy and the Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) were left without power after storms wreaked havoc across the state.

The damage here in Poinsett County is surreal after last night’s tornado. 32 homes damaged. Seven homes completely destroyed. Several people injured. pic.twitter.com/N0zOMVk2Xi — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 9, 2020

More from the Associated Press: A few injuries were reported following Wednesday night’s storms and the threat of more severe weather was forecast for the coming days throughout much of the United States. … Indiana’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic likely kept people out of danger as the storms moved through, tearing roofs off some buildings and damaging downtown storefronts, said Division Chief John Robinson of the Mooresville Fire Department. … A stormy stretch of weather is predicted in the coming days. On Thursday, parts of the Texas Hill Country could see large hail and strong storms, while damaging wind gusts are possible in Washington, D.C., and New York City, the Storm Prediction Center said. Forecasters also warned of a severe weather outbreak with the possibility of strong, long-track tornadoes on Easter Sunday in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Tonight’s tornado as it was forming over Cash, AR, just southwest of Jonesboro at 7:49 p.m. Please excuse the orientation, it was from my live Instagram broadcast. @NWSMemphis @USTornadoes #arwx pic.twitter.com/FukLPuOM9c — Quincy Vagell (@stormchaserQ) April 9, 2020

Video grabs of the power flash illuminated tornado tonight entering Harrisburg, AR pic.twitter.com/Qhosulx3hU — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) April 9, 2020

Downtown in my tiny town of Mooresville, Indiana has been hit pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/WOn0hjAnfs — Andrew Murrey (@indylinux) April 9, 2020