Here Are a Few of the Thirstiest Posts from the ‘Quarantine Pillow Challenge’

In case you hadn’t noticed, quarantined people across the globe have taken to wearing bedding as fashion and posting their photos and videos on social media amid the coronavirus crisis.

The New York Post reports: From cutting bangs to turning their bedrooms into virtual zoos, bored isolationists have dreamt up increasingly troubling ways to stave off coronavirus cabin fever. But few compare to social-media influencer Conor McKenzie, who performed an elaborate runway show during lockdown while wearing nothing but a blanket, as seen in a scintillating Facebook video with over 5 million views. “I have this really gorgeous blanket on my bed, I was like let me see if I can play around,” McKenzie, 25, tells The Post, adding that he wanted to “bring a smile to people’s faces.”

By Thursday, the trend had apparently morphed into a “quarantine pillow challenge.”

From the Daily Mail: Using the hashtag #quarantinepillowchallenge, dozens of fashion-forward Instagrammers have flaunted their just-rolled-out-of-bed looks, with many choosing to accessorize their comfortable ensembles with designer handbags, high heels, and even some statement jewelry. Some have also chosen to add some extra flair to their pillow dresses by using textured or colored fabric, with woman posing in a white shaggy design, while another went for a bright orange pillow. Others have added some juxtaposition to their images by wearing their bed linen in an outdoor setting, including one chic Instagrammer who donned her pillow dress to pose on a rather fancy-looking balcony.

Below, we’ve compiled a few more of our favorites.