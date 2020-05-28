Andrew Cuomo, Mark Zuckerberg, Mitch McConnell, George Floyd, Kellyanne Conway, Colton Haynes, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Ruby Rose, Lil Nas X: HOT LINKS

NEW YORK: Gov. Cuomo to sign executive order allowing private businesses deny entry to those not wearing face mask
MINNEAPOLIS: Brother of George Floyd calls for death penalty for police involved
FLAME WAR: Zuckerberg, Dorsey spar over Twitter’s flagging of Trump’s tweets
ALTERNATIVE FACTS: Kellyanne Conway: If you can wait in line for cupcakes, you can wait in line to vote
GRIFTER: Latest Lincoln Project Ad Slaps A New Name On #MoscowMitch
#WINNING: 2.1 Million Jobless Claims Filed Last Week, Reaching Total Of Over 40M Amid Outbreak
WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Christian Writer: The Pandemic Was God’s Way of Stopping Gay Pride Parades
SIX-MONTH SENTENCE: Passenger squeezed easyJet air steward’s bottom and called him a ‘gay boy’ during a flight to Iceland
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Pornstar Pandemic
FLORIDA: Gay rights fight roils Jacksonville … again
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga Opens Up About Working With BLACKPINK on ‘Sour Candy’
FWIW: Colton Haynes Steps Out to Do Some Shopping in West Hollywood
LAUNCHING INTO MOTHERHOOD: Katy Perry shows off baby bump in new photos
View this post on Instagram
Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years… Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday! Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel 🚀
SESAME STREET PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Lil Nas X, “Elmo’s Song”
CRYPTIC: Ruby Rose breaks silence on shocking ‘Batwoman’ exit after one season
View this post on Instagram
Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape. Also @mysmarvel
TBT: The all-time best LGBTQ movie couples, from Jack and Ennis to Elio and Oliver
THURSDAY THIRST: Noel Daniel