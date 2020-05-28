Andrew Cuomo, Mark Zuckerberg, Mitch McConnell, George Floyd, Kellyanne Conway, Colton Haynes, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Ruby Rose, Lil Nas X: HOT LINKS

NEW YORK: Gov. Cuomo to sign executive order allowing private businesses deny entry to those not wearing face mask

NY Gov. Cuomo: "Today, I'm signing an executive order that authorizes private businesses to deny entrance to people who do not wear a mask or a face covering" https://t.co/hKf82dkUIf pic.twitter.com/g3yHnxXwmp — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS: Brother of George Floyd calls for death penalty for police involved

On @NewDay this morning, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd: “They showed no empathy or compassion. Nobody out there showed it… I’m never going to get my brother back. We need justice. Those four officers need to be arrested. They executed my brother in broad daylight.” pic.twitter.com/GlfZhApMxz — Sam Fernando (@Sujayanth) May 28, 2020

FLAME WAR: Zuckerberg, Dorsey spar over Twitter’s flagging of Trump’s tweets

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

ALTERNATIVE FACTS: Kellyanne Conway: If you can wait in line for cupcakes, you can wait in line to vote

Kellyanne: If you can stand in line for a cupcake, you can stand in line to vote pic.twitter.com/iTEvPZjNu7 — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) May 27, 2020

GRIFTER: Latest Lincoln Project Ad Slaps A New Name On #MoscowMitch

#WINNING: 2.1 Million Jobless Claims Filed Last Week, Reaching Total Of Over 40M Amid Outbreak

WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Christian Writer: The Pandemic Was God’s Way of Stopping Gay Pride Parades

SIX-MONTH SENTENCE: Passenger squeezed easyJet air steward’s bottom and called him a ‘gay boy’ during a flight to Iceland

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Pornstar Pandemic

FLORIDA: Gay rights fight roils Jacksonville … again

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga Opens Up About Working With BLACKPINK on ‘Sour Candy’

FWIW: Colton Haynes Steps Out to Do Some Shopping in West Hollywood

LAUNCHING INTO MOTHERHOOD: Katy Perry shows off baby bump in new photos

SESAME STREET PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Lil Nas X, “Elmo’s Song”

CRYPTIC: Ruby Rose breaks silence on shocking ‘Batwoman’ exit after one season

TBT: The all-time best LGBTQ movie couples, from Jack and Ennis to Elio and Oliver

THURSDAY THIRST: Noel Daniel