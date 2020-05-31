Trump Supporters in Jeep Run Down ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters: WATCH

A horrific act of aggression was captured on video Saturday when a Jeep displaying a Trump flag gunned its engines and slammed into two female Black Lives Matter protesters who were demonstrating in Visalia, California in the wake of the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd.

SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME YOU GOT THEIR LICENSE PLATE



SOMEONE GOT RAN OVER BY TRUMP SUPPORTERS pic.twitter.com/4guMdPFSMw — BLACK LIVES MATTER ⁷ (@kookgenre) May 30, 2020

The Fresno Bee reports: “Protesters could be heard shouting profanity about President Donald Trump over a blaring car horn when chants turned into screams. The Visalia Police Department said it is investigating the incident but no arrests have been made. Video shows three people in the Jeep, which had an American flag, as well as a Trump ‘Keep America Great’ flag, attached and on display.”