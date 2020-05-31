Michigan Sheriff Joins George Floyd Protesters in Peaceful March: ‘These Cops Love You’ — WATCH

In Flint Township, Michigan on Saturday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took a different approach to citizens protesting the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd than we’ve seen from other law enforcement across the nation: he joined them.

Amazing scene unfolding in Flint, Twp, Michigan. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has joined protesters in a peaceful march. — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 31, 2020

ABC12 reports: “The protestors carried signs and chanted as they made their way by foot and in cars along Miller Road in the heart of the Flint Township business district. They marched to Police Headquarters where they demonstrated briefly. While there, police and protestors talked and bumped fists. Then in a show of solidarity, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined the crowd and walked side by side in unity. The peaceful protest lasted several hours.”