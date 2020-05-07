Dallas Salon Owner Cries To Supporters After Being Sprung From Jail By All-Republican Texas Supreme Court: WATCH

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was released from jail Thursday, after serving two days of a seven-day sentence for violating an order to close her business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Tribune reports: She had been in jail since Tuesday after being sentenced to seven days, but the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday morning granted a motion to release her. The order came soon after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was modifying his recent executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate jail time for Texans who violate the restrictions. The move by Abbott was an attempt to release Luther, and prevent the jailing of others who have violated similar orders in recent weeks. A small crowd with balloons and posters started cheering “Shelley’s free” upon her release, according to video from KTVT. “I’m a little overwhelmed,” Luther said. “I just want to thank all of you who i just barely met, and now you’re all my friends. You mean so much to me, and this would have been nothing without you.”

