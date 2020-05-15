Desi Lydic Hilariously ‘Foxsplains’ Obamagate on ‘The Daily Show’: WATCH

After binge-watching Fox News for 48 hours, The Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic attempted to “Foxsplain” the fake Obamagate scandal manufactured by the network in cahoots with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“It starts with President Barack Hussein Baskin Robbins Obama. He assembles the ultraliberal vegan deep state — Comey, Clapper, AOC, Rodman, Pippen, you better believe the Geek Squad was involved,” Lydic says.

“Anyway, they all start spying on Donald Trump’s cell phone. Who’s the cell phone carrier? T-Mobile. What does the T stand for? Thunberg, as in Greta. Take your little sailboat back to Greenland, Greta. You’re not doing voter fraud in this country ever again,” Lydic adds.

“You want a real quid pro quo? Check out Obama’s 2014 Christmas card,” Lydic says later. “It’s past time for Donald Trump to drain the swamp, folks, and everyone is in on it: the FBI, the CIA, the XFL, the PT Cruiser, the will.i.am. Put it all together and what do you get? I’d spell it out for you, but Fauci’s probably listening.”

After playing a clip of Trump responding to a question about the fake scandal, Lydic concludes that “Obamagate is Obamagate.”

“Air Force One is a hologram,” she adds.

Watch it below.