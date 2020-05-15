Stimulus Vote, MIS-C, Texas Deaths, Nancy Pelosi, Pulse Memorial, GIPHY, ‘Frozen,’ Hollywood Bowl, NYC Pride, Katy Perry, Calvin Klein, Charlie XCX, Nico Tortorella: HOT LINKS

#TRUMPDEPRESSION: Retail sales plunge a record 16.4% in April, far worse than predicted

PHASE 4: House expected to approve $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill as White House, McConnell push back

MIS-C: CDC warns doctors about childhood illness linked to Covid-19

RIGHT ON CUE: Texas reports single-day high in coronavirus deaths two weeks after reopening

TOXIC MASK-ULINITY: ‘Shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness’: Men are less likely to wear face masks to protect against coronavirus, study finds

COVID COUTURE: Speaker Nancy Pelosi is serving color-coordinated mask looks in DC

Nancy Pelosi color coordinating her face masks to pant suits is 100% goals pic.twitter.com/FKNitXFZcD — Bahar Zarrabian (@BaharZarrabian) May 8, 2020

CURTAIN CALL: Broadway’s Frozen Will Not Reopen Post-Pandemic

LOST SUMMER: Hollywood Bowl season canceled for the first time in 98 years

TECH TAKEOVER: Facebook to acquire popular GIF platform Giphy

‘MORONS’: A Pulse mural in Orlando was defaced with white supremacist stickers

Pulse Memorial at LGBTQ Center Orlando Vandalized with White Supremacist Stickers



These morons fail to realize there were straight white people there. The memorial is for the rainbow of people which is why these haters will remain outcasts and alone. https://t.co/cMNSxwZXWP pic.twitter.com/WW6wsiB69y — Dane B. McFadhen (@DaneMcFadhen) May 15, 2020

NYC PRIDE: Dan Levy, Janelle Monáe set for virtual celebration

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

AD CAMPAIGN THE DAY: Calvin Klein has a new campaign just for Pride

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Pregnant Katy Perry Strips Down, Reveals Baby Bump in ‘Daisies’ Music Video!

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Pearl Jam, “Retrograde,” featuring Greta Thunberg

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Charli XCX, “pink diamond”

FRIDAY FUR: Nico Tortorella