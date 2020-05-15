Stimulus Vote, MIS-C, Texas Deaths, Nancy Pelosi, Pulse Memorial, GIPHY, ‘Frozen,’ Hollywood Bowl, NYC Pride, Katy Perry, Calvin Klein, Charlie XCX, Nico Tortorella: HOT LINKS

#TRUMPDEPRESSION: Retail sales plunge a record 16.4% in April, far worse than predicted
PHASE 4: House expected to approve $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill as White House, McConnell push back
MIS-C: CDC warns doctors about childhood illness linked to Covid-19
RIGHT ON CUE: Texas reports single-day high in coronavirus deaths two weeks after reopening
TOXIC MASK-ULINITY: ‘Shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness’: Men are less likely to wear face masks to protect against coronavirus, study finds
COVID COUTURE: Speaker Nancy Pelosi is serving color-coordinated mask looks in DC
CURTAIN CALL: Broadway’s Frozen Will Not Reopen Post-Pandemic
LOST SUMMER: Hollywood Bowl season canceled for the first time in 98 years
TECH TAKEOVER: Facebook to acquire popular GIF platform Giphy
‘MORONS’: A Pulse mural in Orlando was defaced with white supremacist stickers
NYC PRIDE: Dan Levy, Janelle Monáe set for virtual celebration
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
AD CAMPAIGN THE DAY: Calvin Klein has a new campaign just for Pride
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Pregnant Katy Perry Strips Down, Reveals Baby Bump in ‘Daisies’ Music Video!
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Pearl Jam, “Retrograde,” featuring Greta Thunberg
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Charli XCX, “pink diamond”
FRIDAY FUR: Nico Tortorella