Disney Releases ‘Out,’ Featuring Its First Animated Gay Main Character: WATCH

Disney has unveiled its first animated gay main character, in the Pixar SparkShort Out, which begins streaming on Disney+ today (Friday, May 22).

On Thursday, Disney released a trailer for Out, which appears to show the protagonist, Greg, trying to find the courage to come out to his parents and tell them he is in a relationship with a man, named Manuel.

From InsideTheMagic.net: Previously, the only information we had about the film was the title, and a teaser image of a dog holding a toy of the character Wheezy from Toy Story. … While this isn’t the first instance of an LGBT character in Disney media, it would be the first time a gay person was the protagonist of an animated Disney film. This follows a trend of more LGBT representation in Disney media lately. When Disney Pixar’s Onward released this past March, it featured Pixar’s first openly gay character with cyclops cop Officer Spector, played by actress Lena Waithe. Waithe’s character mentions her girlfriend and girlfriend’s daughter in one scene, and while the police officer was only a minor character in the movie, it was an important moment in defining the first openly gay character in a Disney movie.