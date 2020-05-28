Fires Rage In Minneapolis After Protesters Clash with Police Over George Floyd’s Death: WATCH

One person was killed — and multiple buildings set ablaze — during a second night of protests over the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man killed by police on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

More fires all along this entire street. Unbelievable. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/OiEkt25BIr — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) May 28, 2020

The Associated Press reports: Protesters began gathering in the early afternoon near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive. News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, with some running in and out of nearby stores. A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store all showed signs of damage and looting. As darkness fell, fire erupted in the auto parts store, and city fire crews rushed to control it. Protesters set other fires in the street. … Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted for calm early Thursday. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter. He also asked for the public’s help in keeping the peace. The officer and three others were fired Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

BREAKING NEWS: Black Lives Matter protestors attacking police cars on 101 freeway in LA during #GeorgeFloyd protest @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/iMYnFU2mO6 — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) May 28, 2020

More from CNN: In Los Angeles, hundreds of people marched to protest Floyd’s death and police brutality. At one point, some demonstrators attacked a California Highway Patrol car. … In Memphis, Tennessee, police responded to a protest in riot gear and at least two people were arrested, CNN affiliate WHBQ reported. The unrest followed the shock and anger that poured through communities across the country as video of Floyd’s last moments alive began circulating on social media. The 46-year-old man was handcuffed and on the ground as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. Three others were also at the scene. The four officers involved in the man’s death have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. But Floyd’s family say they want murder charges against all four.

Massive fires erupt across the city of Minneapolis. We are reporting live from this scene all morning. The latest on @kstp pic.twitter.com/Vzd4GwopwU — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) May 28, 2020