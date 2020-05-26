White Minneapolis Police Officer Kills Defenseless, Handcuffed Black Man While Second Officer Looks On in Disturbing Video: WATCH

The Minneapolis Police Department is under fire after disturbing video emerged of one of its white officers kneeling on the neck of a black man who is screaming “I can’t breathe” as another officer looks on. The black man then went unconscious and was unresponsive for several minutes before an ambulance arrived.

The black man continued: “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. … (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can’t breathe, officer. … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe.”

Onlookers urged the officers to let the black man up.

“You just really killed that man, Bro,” said one onlooker.

The police released a statement: “Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. … At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident.”

Warning: the video below is graphic and disturbing.

My remarks delivered earlier this morning and video below. https://t.co/qC2IgWdm1T pic.twitter.com/XWXhSygaCY — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

The video of a Minneapolis police officer killing a defenseless, handcuffed man is one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen. The officer who stood guard is just as responsible as his partner; both must be held fully accountable. This must stop now. — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter) May 26, 2020