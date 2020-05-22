Gun Nuts Threaten to Teach Sheriff ‘Big Lesson’ After Arrests at Texas Bar That Defied Coronavirus Order: WATCH

Earlier this month, several members of a group called Open Carry Texas were arrested for carrying guns outside an Odessa bar that had reopened against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s coronavirus orders.

Ector County Sheriff’s SWAT team raiding a peaceful protest at Big Daddy Zane’s in West Odessa. The bar opened this afternoon despite Abbott’s latest orders, saying “all businesses are essential.”



Full coverage tonight on @KPEJFOX24News & @Big2News pic.twitter.com/WHiwhmisgs — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) May 5, 2020

Now, the group is vowing to return to the bar on June 6 for another rally — and to teach Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis “a big lesson.”

“We’re going to Odessa, and we’re gonna show this son of a b–ch what the Constitution really means,” David Amad (pictured above), the vice president of Open Carry Texas, says in a YouTube video (below). “Guys, we need everybody we can get. …

“We’re gonna have to stand up to this ol’ boy,” Amad says. “We have to put a stop to what this man’s doing. We just absolutely have to. Now, what that means is, when we go there, we’re gonna follow the law. Anybody who breaks the law, you’re gonna have to peacefully surrender. But if you don’t break the law — and we’re not gonna break the law — we are not gonna allow that son of a b—h to arrest us. We’re gonna exercise our constitutional rights, and he’s gonna respect those constitutional rights, and this time, I don’t care if he rolls in with the whole 2nd Armored Division, I’m not going to surrender to him, period. …

“I cannot say it strongly enough, this guy needs a lesson,” Amad says. “He needs a big lesson, and we need to go out there and teach him. … We’re not going out there with aggressive intentions, but if he attacks us, we are gonna defend ourselves vigorously.”

The Houston Chronicle reports: Griffis said in a press conference the day after the arrests that the presence of Open Carry Texas was meant to intimidate law enforcement and that the men were not there to exercise their Second Amendment rights. … The arrests of the six individuals led to extensive debate on social media over the validity of the charges against them. The men were charged with carrying weapons where prohibited; Griffis cited the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission code when explaining the charges, given the men were on a property adjacent to the bar. The Texas Penal Code defines a bar’s premises as the building where the bar is located and does not include parking lots or nearby properties. Griffis has said he and his family have received numerous threats since the arrests became national news. … A spokesperson for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said they have seen the video but could not comment on it because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

More form the Star-Telegram: Activists came from as far as Dallas on May 5 to support the reopening of the sports bar — and protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandated closing of the business because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the activists were armed and inside the bar, according to media reports, and law enforcement authorities were called, according to News West 9. Ector County sheriff deputies and Texas state troopers arrived at the bar and a SWAT team was called, according to media reports. Eight people were arrested, Sheriff Griffis said. Bar owner Gabrielle Ellison told CBS DFW that she understood the risks involved in opening up her bar, but that she needed to feed her family. Her message was similar to that of the Dallas salon owner Shellly Luther, who gained national attention after she opened her business in violation of county and state orders, with armed activists at her side. … Since 2016, Texans who have been licensed by the state are allowed to carry handguns openly or concealed, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. But there are many restrictions, including not being allowed in bars.