Trump’s ‘Essential’ Churches, Kayleigh McEnany, Ahmaud Arbery, Joe Biden, Alabama, Gay Beaches, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Ryan Murphy: HOT LINKS

DEATH-CULT CHRONICLES: Trump declares houses of worship ‘essential,’ pressuring governors to let them reopen.
‘I OBJECT TO THAT!’: Reporter Calls Out Kayleigh McEnany for Accusing Press Corps of Wanting Churches to Stay Closed
“Kayleigh, I object to that. I go to church. I’m dying to go back to church” — @jeffmason1 takes umbrage after McEnany suggests that reporters don’t want churches to reopen because they have something against religion pic.twitter.com/uEJQDgcApN— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: Antimalarial drug touted by President Trump is linked to increased risk of death in coronavirus patients, study says. The study, published Friday in the medical journal the Lancet, is the largest analysis to date of the risks and benefits of treating covid-19 patients with antimalarial drugs.
THIRD ARREST: Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s killing had tried to ‘confine and detain’ him with his vehicle, warrant says
The GBI says it will hold a news conference Friday morning on the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., below, is the man who recorded the video of Arbery’s death. He’s charged with felony murder & criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/kVlsADHteS— Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) May 21, 2020
COVIDIAN OF THE DAY: Maryland Pastor Resumes In-Person Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says ‘We’re Going To Do It God’s Way’
‘GOOD BLOODLINES’: Trump Praises Anti-Semite and Nazi Collaborator Henry Ford
NEW NUMBERS: CDC estimates that 35% of coronavirus patients don’t have symptoms. The CDC also says its “best estimate” is that 0.4% of people who show symptoms and have Covid-19 will die, and the agency estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission is occurring before people feel sick.
BEIJING: China’s LGBT activists step up push for gay marriage after official rejects change
FREE LESSON: Joe Biden Shows Trump How to Grieve in Emotional ‘Colbert’ Interview
MONTGOMERY: Alabama Running Out of ICU Beds For Coronavirus Patients As State Reopens
NEW NORMAL: Gay beach destinations plan for summer, with pandemic in mind. From New York’s Fire Island to Massachusetts’ Provincetown, the Northeast’s LGBTQ beach destinations are planning for a new normal this summer.
RAINBOW RIFF: Bus company faces backlash for rebranding Pride bus for NHS
CLARIFICATION: Lana del Rey isn’t racist, she’s just ‘advocating for a more delicate personality’
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
‘IMAGINE IT’S 2009’: Ryan Murphy Wants to Shoot a ‘Do-Over Pilot’ of ‘Glee’!
Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then…and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Tituss Burgess, “Dance M.F.”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Tenet
