Trump’s ‘Essential’ Churches, Kayleigh McEnany, Ahmaud Arbery, Joe Biden, Alabama, Gay Beaches, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Ryan Murphy: HOT LINKS

DEATH-CULT CHRONICLES: Trump declares houses of worship ‘essential,’ pressuring governors to let them reopen.

It’s as if the president doesn’t understand how viruses spread https://t.co/oFWEimt61x — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 22, 2020

‘I OBJECT TO THAT!’: Reporter Calls Out Kayleigh McEnany for Accusing Press Corps of Wanting Churches to Stay Closed

“Kayleigh, I object to that. I go to church. I’m dying to go back to church” — @jeffmason1 takes umbrage after McEnany suggests that reporters don’t want churches to reopen because they have something against religion pic.twitter.com/uEJQDgcApN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: Antimalarial drug touted by President Trump is linked to increased risk of death in coronavirus patients, study says. The study, published Friday in the medical journal the Lancet, is the largest analysis to date of the risks and benefits of treating covid-19 patients with antimalarial drugs.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

THIRD ARREST: Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s killing had tried to ‘confine and detain’ him with his vehicle, warrant says

The GBI says it will hold a news conference Friday morning on the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., below, is the man who recorded the video of Arbery’s death. He’s charged with felony murder & criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/kVlsADHteS — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) May 21, 2020

COVIDIAN OF THE DAY: Maryland Pastor Resumes In-Person Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says ‘We’re Going To Do It God’s Way’

‘GOOD BLOODLINES’: Trump Praises Anti-Semite and Nazi Collaborator Henry Ford

The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020

NEW NUMBERS: CDC estimates that 35% of coronavirus patients don’t have symptoms. The CDC also says its “best estimate” is that 0.4% of people who show symptoms and have Covid-19 will die, and the agency estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission is occurring before people feel sick.

BEIJING: China’s LGBT activists step up push for gay marriage after official rejects change

FREE LESSON: Joe Biden Shows Trump How to Grieve in Emotional ‘Colbert’ Interview

MONTGOMERY: Alabama Running Out of ICU Beds For Coronavirus Patients As State Reopens

NEW NORMAL: Gay beach destinations plan for summer, with pandemic in mind. From New York’s Fire Island to Massachusetts’ Provincetown, the Northeast’s LGBTQ beach destinations are planning for a new normal this summer.

RAINBOW RIFF: Bus company faces backlash for rebranding Pride bus for NHS

🌈 Rainbows have become synonymous with hope and the NHS during the current pandemic, so we thought what better way to show our thanks to our amazing NHS and key workers, than to re-brand our Pride bus to our rainbow 'NHS' bus? 🌈

Look out for the bus on our roads soon! pic.twitter.com/yqq6OLNjq2 — Plymouth Citybus (@plymouthbus) May 16, 2020

CLARIFICATION: Lana del Rey isn’t racist, she’s just ‘advocating for a more delicate personality’

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

‘IMAGINE IT’S 2009’: Ryan Murphy Wants to Shoot a ‘Do-Over Pilot’ of ‘Glee’!

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Tituss Burgess, “Dance M.F.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Tenet

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FIT FRIDAY: Sergio Vega