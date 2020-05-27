Marie Can, Beshear Effigy, Honest Elections Project, Oscar Isaac, Burger King, Dillon Passage, Chris Cuomo: HOT LINKS

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER. Officer lawyers up: “The white officer in the video has been identified by the Minneapolis StarTribune and other local news outlets as Derek Chauvin. CBS News Minnesota reports Chauvin is being represented by attorney Tom Kelly, who was the lawyer for St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted in the shooting death of Philando Castile in nearby St. Paul in 2017.”

WE CAN HOPE. Trump’s campaign aides warn he could have Swing State troubles.

‘HONEST ELECTIONS PROJECT’ Dark money network behind 2020 voter suppression efforts: “The organization, which calls itself the Honest Elections Project, seemed to emerge out of nowhere a few months ago and started stoking fears about voter fraud. Backed by a dark money group funded by rightwing stalwarts like the Koch brothers and Betsy DeVos’ family, the Honest Elections Project is part of the network that pushed the US supreme court picks Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, and is quickly becoming a juggernaut in the escalating fight over voting rights.”

KENTUCKY. Auto dealer fires worker responsible for hanging of effigy of Governor Andy Beshear.

At the end of the Patriot Day and 2nd Amendment Rally at the Kentucky state capitol, an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear was hung from a tree. pic.twitter.com/s19BRluvSo May 24, 2020

JOEMENTUM. Conservatives are pissed that Oscar Isaac wore a Joe Biden hat.

MASKS OFF. Study links FOX News consumption and non-compliance of social distancing guidelines: “The researchers looked at geospatial data derived from anonymized cell phone data and cable channel position by ZIP code around the country. They found that a 1% increase in Fox News viewership in a zip code reduced social distancing by 8.9%.”

COVID-19 MARKETING. Burger King introduces “social distancing crowns.”

DEMENTIA. Research reveals connection to severe COVID-19: “The study is the latest to suggest genetics may play a role in why some people are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than others, and could help explain why people with dementia have been hard hit: dementia is one of the most common underlying health conditions among those who have died from Covid-19 in England and Wales.”

“TOO HOT TO HANDLE” Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage parties with reality star Bryce Hirschberg on a boat: “Currently, Los Angeles is asking its residents to stay home to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. While neither star wore a mask as currently required in Los Angeles and Passage even kissed Hirschberg — so did not stay the minimum 6-feet away from each other — Hirschberg’s rep insists the star took other precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

TARA READE. California DA launches investigation into Biden accuser: “The Monterey County District Attorney’s office has launched an investigation into whether Tara Reade lied on the witness stand while acting as an expert witness.”

FUNKY. Chris Cuomo says he’s still not full recovered from COVID-19. “There is funky stuff in my blood work, that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID. So it freaks me out a little bit.”

MARIE CAU. French village elects nation’s first transgender mayor: “Marie Cau, who won the election Saturday in Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes, in northern France, said her gender wasn’t an issue during the campaign and that voters chose her for her social programs.”

DEAD DEMOCRATS. New Mexico’s Otero County District 2 Commissioner Couy Griffin told a crowd “I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

WEATHER FORECAST OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Katy Perry “Daisies”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Alessandro Al.