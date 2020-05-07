Indianapolis Police Fatally Shoot Black Man During Facebook Live Broadcast, Then Joke About His ‘Closed Casket’ Funeral: WATCH

Protests erupted Wednesday night in Indianapolis after police fatally shot a young black man following a pursuit that the now-deceased suspect broadcast on Facebook Live.

The Indianapolis Star identified the victim as 21-year-old Sean Reed, who reportedly was an Air Force veteran.

They stood over that man body and said “it looks like it’s gone be a closed casket homie” and laughed after saying it, like what kind of sick disrespectful shit is that 😢😢😞 pic.twitter.com/KMbC6Vu6sx May 6, 2020

The Washington Post reports: In the latter part of the video, the man later identified as Sean Reed appears nervous talking to the nearly 4,000 people tuning into the chase, explaining in expletives where he was and begging for help. “Somebody come get my stupid ass,” the man said. “Please come get me! Please come get me! Please come get me!” … From there, the shaky video went dark as the man, who seemingly lodged the phone in the waistband of his pants, is heard sprinting and panting in a 30-second chase by foot. A voice can be heard yelling at the man, “Stop! Stop!” “F— you,” the driver replied. In the eight seconds that followed, around 11 or 12 gun shots are heard in succession. There’s a brief pause before another two more shots are heard.

More from the Star: Another recording of the Facebook Live appears to show the aftermath. The camera is still pointing to the sky, with more than 16,000 people now tuned in to watch. The video captures a conversation, seemingly among police officers at the scene, but it is not clear. A man says: “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie” — apparently referring to a closed casket funeral for the man who was just shot. It’s unclear who is speaking at this point.

Watch a from WTHR below.