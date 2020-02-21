Woman Murdered Shortly After Trying to Blackmail Closeted Gay Men, Outing Them on Facebook Live: WATCH

Jane Waughfield

A woman who attempted to blackmail two apparently closeted gay men for $5,000 was murdered a short time later in Indianapolis, leading to speculation that they were somehow involved in her death.

Jane Waughfield, 40, recorded a Facebook Live video (below) on Monday after she said she discovered the two men having sex. She said she had gone to one of their homes because she had business with him, adding that she hooked up with him a few years ago.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/7qE9sgtwfqw?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

In the Facebook live video, which is laced with homophobic rhetoric, she said she offered to keep the men’s sexuality secret if they sent her $5,000 through CashApp. She also said she feared for her life.

“They tried to kill me. They chased me out of the house,” she said during the now-deleted livestream. “If I die, let them people know they killed me.”

Waughfield was found dead after a shooting and motor-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

According to CBS 4, witnesses said Waughfield’s yellow Camaro was traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle discovered her unresponsive inside the Camaro, with a gunshot wound, and police believe the shooting happened shortly before the crash.

“We believe this to be a directed and isolated incident,” a police spokesperson said.

As of Friday, there had been no arrests.

Watch a report from WISH-TV below.