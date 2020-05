Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first briefing on Friday.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” McEnany said in a response to a reporter’s question near the start of the briefing.

"I will never lie to you. You have my word on that." — Kayleigh McEnany during her first press briefing as press secretary (bookmark this) pic.twitter.com/PqUhRAWiun May 1, 2020

McEnany took over last month from Stephanie Grisham, who never held a briefing. And Friday’s briefing was the first by a press secretary in more than a year.

Reactions below.

Ha Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah ha Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah Hah https://t.co/Runv62ijPn — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 1, 2020

Thereby confirming she’ll be lying like a rug. https://t.co/xQtJpRzPZv — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 1, 2020

Let's see how long that lasts. https://t.co/WyGGD9FvZG — Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) May 1, 2020

"We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism, and isn't that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of Barack Obama?"

—Kayleigh McEnany, Feb. 25 https://t.co/TF9kx1lamG — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 1, 2020

Just think about the fact she felt compelled to say that. Amazing. https://t.co/nDOEmBwXd0 — Rob Stutzman (@RobStutzman) May 1, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany says that Trump saying the "very good people" line was just him being supportive of the First Amendment. So much for her pledge that "I will never lie to you." — Barbara Morrill (@BarbinMD) May 1, 2020

“I’ll never lie to you,” says Kayleigh McEnany minutes before saying, “Jared Kushner has done a great job.” — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) May 1, 2020

.@presssec who moments before said she would never lie, says Donald John Trump has always been truthful about the sexual allegations against him. Previewing how the White House will deal with those many allegations going forward, she says, "asked and answered." — PETER MAER (@petermaer) May 1, 2020

"He's the most accessible President in history," she said less than ten minutes later. — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) May 1, 2020

"The salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations that were made against Justice Kavanaugh" — McEnany just lied, breaking the promise she made not to just minutes ago. The allegations against Kavanaugh were not verifiably false.



It was a good run. pic.twitter.com/XQp1yer9vt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

So she lied again.



"I will never lie to you. You have my word on that." https://t.co/0R1c0XY0fI — Laffy (@GottaLaff) May 1, 2020

McEnany lies again to close the briefing about what the Michael Flynn FBI notes say. They don't not indicate that agents tried to get him to lie during an interview. pic.twitter.com/5HEdeeNbxn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020