Attorney Dresses As Grim Reaper to Protest Reopening of Florida Beaches: WATCH

A Florida attorney is protesting the reopening of the state’s beaches by dressing as the grim reaper.

“I’m here today to try to make a point that I think it’s premature that we open our beaches,” Daniel Uhlfelder told ABC 13. “I’m a huge proponent of public beaches, and I’ve been fighting for that for years, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery that we have. I think we should take better measures. Drawing people from all over the world to our beautiful beaches, it’s too soon, and it’s not appropriate.”

The guy in the grim reaper costume sounds like he’s making 1000x more sense than the people who reopened the beaches. pic.twitter.com/qWMHDPwS95 May 1, 2020

More from The Hill: Daniel Uhlfelder, the attorney suing DeSantis to shut the beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, said that starting Friday he’ll start dressing as the Grim Reaper at beaches across the Sunshine State. … Uhlfelder filed a complaint last month calling for DeSantis to be forced to close all of the state’s beaches. Earlier this month, DeSantis said he would allow beaches to open at local leaders’ discretion. Just one day after that announcement, hundreds of people swarmed to Florida’s beaches. Florida’s statewide “safer at home” order expire[d] Thursday, and DeSantis unveil[ed] a plan regarding a phased reopening of the state economy on Wednesday.

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n April 22, 2020