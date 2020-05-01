Attorney Dresses As Grim Reaper to Protest Reopening of Florida Beaches: WATCH

A Florida attorney is protesting the reopening of the state’s beaches by dressing as the grim reaper.
“I’m here today to try to make a point that I think it’s premature that we open our beaches,” Daniel Uhlfelder told ABC 13. “I’m a huge proponent of public beaches, and I’ve been fighting for that for years, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery that we have. I think we should take better measures. Drawing people from all over the world to our beautiful beaches, it’s too soon, and it’s not appropriate.”
More from The Hill: Daniel Uhlfelder, the attorney suing DeSantis to shut the beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, said that starting Friday he’ll start dressing as the Grim Reaper at beaches across the Sunshine State. … Uhlfelder filed a complaint last month calling for DeSantis to be forced to close all of the state’s beaches. Earlier this month, DeSantis said he would allow beaches to open at local leaders’ discretion. Just one day after that announcement, hundreds of people swarmed to Florida’s beaches. Florida’s statewide “safer at home” order expire[d] Thursday, and DeSantis unveil[ed] a plan regarding a phased reopening of the state economy on Wednesday.