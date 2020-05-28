One Million Moms Claims Disney is ‘Promoting Sin to Children’ with Gay Lead Character in ‘Out’

Not surprisingly, the anti-LGBT hate group One Million Moms is calling for people to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions, after the service begin streaming Out, Pixar’s first film featuring a gay main character.

As we reported last week, Out tells the story of Greg, who is trying to find the courage to come out to his parents and reveal to them that he is in a relationship with a man, named Manuel.

One Million Moms notes that at the end of the short film, viewers learn (SPOILER ALERT) that Greg’s mother already knew her son’s secret.

“Both Greg’s mother and father gladly accept Greg’s relationship with Manuel. Greg and Manuel are shown being affectionate throughout the film before kissing at the end,” One Million Moms reports.

“Disney has been criticized by homosexual activists in the past for its lack of LGBTQ characters in its programs. But recently Disney has increased its inclusion of LGBTQ characters in supporting roles. Christian families have noticed the increase and spoken out about it,” the group writes. “Christian parents who have a Disney+ subscription should seriously consider canceling it since Disney cannot be trusted. Disney is clearly supporting unbiblical values and promoting sin to children. We need to stand together to preserve the innocence of our children.”

As of Thursday, the group’s petition calling for Disney to stop streaming Out had garnered 10,495 signatures. Needless to say, though, One Millions Moms isn’t the only right-wing group that has expressed outrage over the film.

The Friendly Atheist reports: One right-wing website referred to it as the “normalization of sexual perversion.” LifeSiteNews said the film was the most recent example of Disney and Pixar “pushing the homosexual agenda”… which apparently means acknowledging the existence of gay people. That site also suggested that Disney’s lower recent stock price was due to “its promotion of the LGBT agenda,” and not the pandemic shutting down Disney World and all the other attractions. Creationist Ken Ham also said the point of the movie was to “push the LGBTQ agenda on kids” — as if seeing a gay couple on screen will somehow make them gay — before pivoting to advertise his own live-streaming service.

