Trump Tweets: ‘The Only Good Democrat is a Dead Democrat,’ Masks are Akin to Slavery, And — Oh Yeah — We Just Hit 100K Deaths

As the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000, President Donald Trump was busy sharing inflammatory posts on Twitter, after threatening to “shut down” the social media platform for fact-checking his lies.

First, at midnight Wednesday, Trump shared a video from Cowboys for Trump in which Couy Griffin, who heads the group, said during a rally in New Mexico that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico! https://t.co/aCRJeskUA8 May 28, 2020

Then, at 8 a.m. today, the president shared a tweet from pro-Trump author Lee Smith, who wrote that “masks aren’t about public health but social control. Image of Biden in black mask endorses culture of silence, slavery, and social death.”

More than 90 minutes later — and nearly a full day after the death toll hit 100,000 — Trump finally acknowledged the “sad milestone.”

We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Later today, Trump is expected to sign an executive order threatening punishment against Facebook, Google and Twitter over allegations of political bias.