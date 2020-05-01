Part of B-52 Bomber Falls Off During Flyover to Honor Medical Workers (VIDEO)

Part of a B-52 bomber fell off during a flyover honoring Lousiana’s medical professionals on Friday.

The malfunction isn’t visible in videos of the flyover, and no one was injured. Which seems rather fortunate given that the B-52s passed above heavily populated areas, as including medical facilities, in New Orleans.

HAPPENING NOW: Did you catch the @LANationalGuard flyover in New Orleans? pic.twitter.com/usWh4BeCE1 May 1, 2020

NOLA.com reports: A small access hatch from one of the two B-52 Stratofortress bombers that soared over several medical facilities in the New Orleans metro area fell off mid-flight around 10:30 a.m., landing on private property, according to the 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer with the U.S. Air Force’s 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. The plane was built in 1960-61. No one was hurt by the aircraft part and the piece falling off did not compromise the plane’s airworthiness. The piece was quickly retrieved by the Air Force and the plane returned to its base.

President Donald Trump announced the flyovers last week.

Trump has now managed to waste more money during the pandemic-says Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will fly over US cities in 'Operation America Strong' to pay tribute to front line healthcare workers.



Maybe just get them the PPE they've needed for weeks… pic.twitter.com/hYRImN70or — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2020